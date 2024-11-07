Diwali 2024 saw e-commerce sales surge by 49%: Report

The report added that the logistics improvements played a pivotal role, with delivery times reduced to 2.5 days and a 95% on-time delivery rate.

New Delhi: The Diwali 2024 saw online sales soaring by 49%, a 10% increase over last year’s 39%, according to a report by Bengaluru-based software development firm Clickpost. A key highlight was the significant contribution from Tier 2 and 3 cities, which accounted for over 60% of total sales, with regional traffic surging by 45%, the report added.

Across 61 million shipments in six categories—cosmetics, electronics, fashion, furniture, home decor, and jewellery—the report reveals a shift towards high-value purchases, especially in electronics and home decor. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose by 23%, with electronics leading the charge and an average order value (AOV) of Rs 38,000.

The report added that the logistics improvements played a pivotal role, with delivery times reduced to 2.5 days and a 95% on-time delivery rate. Cash-on-delivery (COD) remained dominant in non-metro areas, while prepaid digital transactions grew in urban centres.