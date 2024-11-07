Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

CavinKare onboards Trisha Krishnan as brand ambassador

PTI
By PTI
30
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Krishnan will appear in CavinKare’s TV campaign for the launch of its new hair color range under the Indica brand

Chennai: Fast moving consumer goods major CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. has forayed into hair colour category with the launch of its Natural and Nourish Creme Hair color under Indica brand, the company said on Thursday.

The city-headquartered company has roped in actress Trisha Krishnan as its brand ambassador for this initiative and also rolled out a television campaign in this connection.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Indica Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Color, marking our foray into the creme hair colour category. Indica has consistently positioned itself as a leader in innovation, introducing transformative products that enhance the consumer experience,” said CavinKare Business Head-Personal Care, Rajat Nanda.

“We are proud to have associated with celebrated actress Trisha Krishnan, whose presence perfectly embodies our message of accessible beauty. We aim to empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty with confidence and ease,” Nanda said.

The Indica Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Color is offered in Natural Black, Dark Brown, Burgundy and it would be available in all retail outlets from Rs 15, the company said.

“I have always appreciated the various innovations that CavinKare has brought into the market and thereby consumers across brands. Today, I am endorsing yet another innovative product from the house of CavinKare – Indica’s Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Color,” Trisha Krishnan said on her appointment.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAnagha R Ratna -

German luxury brand Montblanc collaborates with GKB Opticals

The collaboration is part of Montblanc's celebration of the 100-year anniversary of its flagship Meisterstück pen lineBengaluru: German luxury...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.