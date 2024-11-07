BSE, Oberoi Realty, Voltas, two others to be included in MSCI India Index

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community

New Delhi: Five firms, including BSE, Oberoi Realty and Voltas, will be added to the MSCI India Index effective November 25, 2024, as per the latest index review by MSCI.

BSE, Oberoi Realty, Kalyan Jewellers, Alkem Laboratories and Voltas are the additions to the MSCI India Index, according to an announcement by index compiler MSCI.

The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of November 25, 2024, as per the latest rejig by MSCI.

Shares of BSE jumped 4.50% Oberoi Realty climbed 3.33%, Kalyan Jewellers soared 2.61%, Voltas went up by 2.10% and Alkem Laboratories advanced 1.79% on the NSE.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community.

In the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, 13 firms will be added while seven would move out effective November 25.

The additions are Aadhar Housing Finance, Anup Engineering, Balu Forge Industries, DCM Shriram, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Eureka Forbes, Ganesha Ecosphere, Indegene, JSW Holdings, PC Jeweller, Refex Industries, Signatureglobal (India) and Bondada Engineering.

However, BSE, Fusion Finance, Hinduja Global Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, Kalyan Jewellers India, TCI Express and Voltas will move out.