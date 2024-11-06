RAI urges retailers to promote voter awareness ahead of Maharashtra elections

To promote the importance of voting, RAI has initiated to support the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) voter awareness initiative

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Maharashtra State Assembly elections starting on 20 November 2024, Retailers Association of India (RAI), the apex body representing retailers across the country, has initiated to support the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) voter awareness initiative.

Through this effort, RAI is encouraging retailers to promote the importance of voting and inspire citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.

“Voting is not just a right; it is the cornerstone of our democracy,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer of RAI. “By empowering citizens to exercise their franchise, we strengthen the very foundation of our society. We applaud the BMC for its proactive efforts in raising awareness about the significance of voting.”

As part of this initiative, RAI members will be encouraged to offer special deals to customers who vote on 20 November. Additionally, RAI will use its social media channels to amplify messages about civic responsibility.