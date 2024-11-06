Lenskart’s profit surged 5% to Rs144 cr in FY24

The retail stores from Lenskart and its online website feature over 5,000 eyewear styles. It is among the first companies in India to use robotic techniques in the eyewear sector.

New Delhi: Eyewear omnichannel retailer Lenskart reported a 5% jump in its profit to Rs 144 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024 even as the Gurugram-based company’s revenue surged 33% to Rs 3,376 crore, data sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler showed.

Meanwhile, Lenskart Solutions Pvt Ltd’s annual expenses totalled Rs 3,185 crore, the Tofler data accessed through the Registrar of Companies (RoC) showed.

Last year, Lenkskart aggressively expanded its brick-and-mortar store network and has expanded into international markets including Southeast Asia in Singapore, Thailand Indonesia and other Middle Eastern countries like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In June 2024, the Gurugram-based company had raised $200 million in secondary investment from Temasek and Fidelity Management and Research Company (FMR).

Founded in the year 2010 by one of the judges from the Shark Tank, an Indian television show – Peyush Bansal along with his two co-founders Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi, Lenskart has over 1,100 stores across cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and other 1,100 cities across India as per the details of the company’s official website.

