FSSAI to hold CAC meet on Nov 7-8 to discuss food safety issues on e-commerce platforms

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will hold a meeting of its Central Advisory Committee (CAC) on November 7-8 to discuss food safety issues on e-commerce platforms among other challenges.

The meeting, to be held under the chairmanship of FSSAI’s CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao, will see the participation of food commissioners from all states/Union Territories or their representatives.

According to sources, the CAC meeting will be held on November 7-8 to discuss various issues, including how to strengthen surveillance and testing of food products across all states to ensure food safety.

The CAC will also discuss measures to be adopted to ensure the sale of quality food products on e-commerce platforms, they said.

The committee will discuss this issue amid reports of the sale of food products nearing expiry on e-commerce platforms.

Sources said FSSAI is likely to call a meeting of big e-commerce players next week to ensure food safety.

As per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the food authority constitutes the CAC for close cooperation between the Authority and enforcement agencies/organisations operating in the field of food.

The committee meets 3-4 times a year and advises the Authority on various matters including prioritisation of work, identifying potential risks and pooling of knowledge.