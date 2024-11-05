Swiggy seeks valuation of $11.3 bn; IPO to open on Wednesday

Swiggy has set a price band of Rs 371 to Rs 390 per share for its maiden public issue. The issue will open for public subscription on November 6 and conclude on November 8

New Delhi: Food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy, which is coming out with its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, is seeking a valuation of about $11.3 billion.

The Bengaluru-based company is aiming to garner Rs 11,327 crore from the IPO, which will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,499 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 6,828 crore.

Speaking about the pricing, Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said, “We feel we have priced it right and we are looking forward to the next few days.”

The valuation of Swiggy has been pegged at about $11.3 billion (about Rs 95,000 crore) at the upper price band. Rival Zomato, which went public in July 2021, has a market valuation of Rs 2.13 lakh crore.

“Our pricing is in the range of Rs 371-390 which corresponds to a value of about $11.3 billion roughly. It is not exact because it depends on where the issue clears at the end of the day,” Kapoor told PTI in an interview.

Asked about media reports regarding slashing the valuation of Swiggy, Kapoor clarified that there has been no lowering of valuation as the real value of the company is determined when the transaction happens.

“This is all speculation in the media on what the value is. So the fact of the matter is, the value has not gone up or down. The value is exactly where it is supposed to be… I just want to set clearly on record that there has been no lowering of valuation per se. There was a discovery process and at the end of it, this is the price that we collectively feel very good about,” he added.

The issue comes amid a series of IPOs in the recent past, including South Korean car maker Hyundai’s mega Rs 28,000-crore issue.

Swiggy, founded in 2014, posted a loss of Rs 611 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, narrowing from Rs 564 crore in the same period last year.