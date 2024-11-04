Ice cream boutique Gold by ICW opens new outlet in Juhu

The boutique features its signature creations such as the 24K gold leaf ice cream, artisanal sorbets, and sundaes

Bengaluru: Luxury ice cream boutique chain Gold by Ice Cream Works (ICW) has launched its latest outlet in Juhu, Mumbai, according to a company press release on Monday.

“Our goal with Gold by ICW has always been to offer more than just ice cream—we wanted to create an unforgettable, luxurious experience,” said Alisha Shah, co-founder of Gold by ICW. “With the Juhu branch, we are excited to extend that vision to a new audience, adding a touch of elegance and indulgence to the lively Juhu area.”

Founded by father-daughter duo of Sanjiv Chona and Shah, Mumbai-based Gold by ICW opened its first outlet in Bandra in March this year.