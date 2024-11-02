Gen Z spending power projected to reach $2 trillion by 2035: Report

Gen Z currently drives 43% of India’s consumer spending, with their collective spending power reaching $860 billion

Bengaluru: With a population of 377 million, Gen Z’s (people born between 1997 and 2012) collective spending power has surged to $860 billion and is projected to reach approximately $2 trillion by 2035, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BSG).

Out of Gen Z’s total spending power of $860 approximately $200 billion comes from direct spending, while $660 billion comes from influenced spending, which includes purchases influenced by their recommendations or preferences.

Currently, one in four Gen Z individuals is already part of the workforce, and by 2025, every second Gen Z will be earning.

The report finds that 70% of Gen Z primarily rely on their inner circle—close friends and family—for guidance on decisions like what to buy. Additionally, eight in ten Gen Z people seek shopping recommendations specifically from their close friends regarding what and where to buy.

77% of this cohort find using augmented reality and interactive visuals more engaging, demonstrating a greater need for brands to create immersive content.

Gen Z shoppers are 1.7 times more likely to prioritize trending styles over brand names, with 72% looking to creators’ social channels as their primary source for shopping inspiration.

Moreover, the report highlights a gap between awareness and action: while 45% of businesses recognise Gen Z’s potential, only 15% have actively leveraged insights to engage this demographic.

“Gen Z is already driving 43% of India’s consumer spending,” said Nimisha Jain, managing director at BCG India. “Their influence is not limited to select categories – it cuts across categories ranging from fashion, eating out, to automobiles and consumer durables.”

“For businesses, understanding and authentically engaging with Gen Z is not just good to have; it is necessary for winning today and will be imperative for survival tomorrow,” she added.