Unicommerce posts PAT growth of 21%+ YoY in Q2FY25, 25%+ YoY in H1 FY25

New Delhi: Gururgam-based software as a service (SaaS) company Unicommerce eSolutions Limited has announced its audited financial results for the second quarter and half-year of FY25, ending on September 30, 2024, a release said.

In the second quarter of the financial year 2025 Q2 FY25, the company reported a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth of 13.0%, reaching Rs 293.1 million, compared to Rs 259.3 million in Q2FY24. Adjusted EBITDA also increased significantly by 33.5% YoY to Rs 61.7 million, up from Rs 46.2 million, with EBITDA margins expanding by 322 basis points to 21.0%. Profit After Tax (PAT) rose by 21.1% YoY to Rs 44.7 million from Rs 36.9 million, indicating a strong financial performance for the quarter.

For H1FY25, Unicommerce’s revenue grew by 11.1% YoY, reaching Rs 567.8 million, up from Rs 510.9 million in H1FY24. Adjusted EBITDA for the half-year showed a 29.0% YoY increase, totalling Rs 106.3 million with a margin improvement of 259 basis points to 18.7%. PAT also saw a substantial increase of 25.4% YoY, amounting to Rs 79.9 million from Rs 63.7 million in the same period last year.

The company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached Rs 1,172.3 million, reflecting a YoY growth of approximately 13.0%, while revenue concentration from the top 10 clients decreased, highlighting greater revenue diversification. In Q2FY25, Unicommerce expanded its client base by adding over 100 new enterprise clients, bringing the total to 904 by the end of the quarter.

Additionally, the number of processed order items increased by 21.9% YoY to 232.8 million in Q2FY25 and by 27.6% YoY to 445.6 million in H1FY25, with an annual transaction run rate exceeding 931 million.