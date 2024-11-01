D2C brand Anaar reimagines bridal footwear

The sustainable brand specialises in handcrafted bridal sneakers that provide essential support and cushioning for all-day comfort while seamlessly enhancing bridal attire

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) footwear brand Anaar was established by Tanushri Biyani in 2024. This sustainable brand specialises in handcrafted bridal sneakers that provide essential support and cushioning for all-day comfort while seamlessly enhancing bridal attire.

“We are revolutionising wedding shoes with our exquisite designs and meticulous attention to detail,” said Biyani. “Our selection of wedding shoes allows you to embrace fashion without compromising the allure of your special day.”

The brand has quickly gained popularity for its offerings, particularly its highest-selling products, which include the Metallic Mella wedge sneakers, Euphoria wedge sneakers, Groove Signature wedge sneakers, Pop-Rock wedge sneakers, and Butterfly Plea wedge sneakers. What sets Anaar apart is its bridal sneakers crafted as slip-ons rather than the conventional laced styles. Each sneaker incorporates zari or zardozi work and draws inspiration from the Rajasthani leheriya style.

Anaar is funded by investors like Think9 Consumer and others.