Amanora Mall welcomes guests with new restaurants, festive decor

The Pune-based mall witnessed the opening of Bramble and Pind Balluchi at its premises.

New Delhi: Pune’s Amanora Mall has announced the opening of Bramble and Pind Balluchi restaurants at its premises this festive season. Adding to the festive fervour, the mall’s décor featured radiant lights and Diwali-themed installations like The Royal Garden which depicts an intricately sequined peacock standing amidst glowing lotuses, with state-of-the-art lighting effects, placed in the central atrium.

“We are committed to providing a memorable festive shopping experience,” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, CEO of Amanora Mall.

“Our focus at Amanora Mall has always been on delivering exceptional experiences through an eclectic blend of dining, retail, and entertainment. We are thrilled to bring Pind Balluchi and Bramble Restaurant to Pune,” he added further.

Operational since 2011, Amanora Mal has been developed by the real estate firm City Corporation Ltd. Spread over a sprawling 1.2 million square feet of space, it is designed by the leading New Zealand-based architecture firm Walker Architect and houses over 250 stores encompassing more than 1000 national and international brands across premium, lifestyle & everyday fashion segment. The mall contains over 30 Food & Beverage outlets, entertainment centres and a plush 8-screen multiplex.

