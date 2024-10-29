IRHPL unveils travel convenience stores Neo Travel at Hyderabad Airport

Covering over 1,000 sq. ft., Neo Travel provides a selection of healthy snacks, wellness items, and travel essentials.

New Delhi: India Retails & Hospitality Private Limited (IRHPL) has launched Neo Travel, a convenience store at Hyderabad International Airport, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

“At IRHPL, we understand that modern travellers value quality, convenience, and healthy food choices,” shared an IRHPL spokesperson. “Neo Travel embodies these principles, offering a curated selection of confectionery, toys, books, and essentials, all while focusing on exceptional service and accessibility for global travellers.”

Additionally, the store features a range of personal care items, travel-size toiletries, and locally sourced souvenirs.

India Retails & Hospitality Private Limited (IRHPL) spans retail and F&B, introducing premium global brands to consumers. In addition to Neo Travel, IRHPL’s in-house brands include Artport, Mishthaan, Olfactive, and Artport Accessories.