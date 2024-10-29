Fabric maker Siyaram’s invests Rs 40 crores to launch Gen-Z focused brand Zecode, targets 25 stores in FY25

Zecode’s first four stores will open in Bengaluru this week, featuring over 5,000 SKUs catering to men, women and kids

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based fabric and garment manufacturer Siyaram’s is entering value fashion retailing business with a new format.

The company is set to launch its new Gen-Z focused fashion brand ‘Zecode’, a top company official told IndiaRetailing. The brand’s first four stores will open in Bengaluru, with multiple in the pipeline.

“We are targeting a highly modern Gen-Z consumer in which India’s demographic landscape is currently tilting towards. At Zecode stores, we will be offering a fast-fashion value retail format with all products priced under Rs 1,000,” said Gaurav Poddar, executive director of Siyaram’s.

“We are starting with Bengaluru for offline expansion because it is a city with a high concentration of educational hubs and abundant job opportunities in industries like IT and other emerging sectors, making it a vibrant centre for the youth population ,” added Poddar.

The upcoming stores, set to open this week, will feature over 5,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) across various categories. The ground floor will cater to youth fashion, with additional floors dedicated to fusion wear and children’s clothing for ages 2 to 14.

Zecode plans to replenish stock daily and introduce a new collection drop each week. The production will be fully outsourced, allowing for an asset-light business model.

The initial group of stores will be situated on high streets and will vary in size from 4,000 to 6,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“We will operate both small and big box format stores,” said Jayakar Shettigar, chief executive officer of Zecode. “The small box format, covering 5,000 sq. ft., is ideal for high-potential locations with a large customer base. The big box format, at 10,000 sq. ft., will include a full range of categories—men’s, women’s, kids’ wear, accessories, and footwear.”

By the end of the fiscal year (FY) 2025, the brand plans to launch 20-25 stores, which will be located in Bengaluru and nearby areas within Karnataka, focusing on saturating the region before expanding to the next market. The company has committed an investment of approximately Rs 40 crores to open these stores by March.

“Initially, we will focus on tier-1 cities, but we also plan to explore tier-2 cities in the future. We have stores planned for Davangere, Hubli, Mysore, and Mangalore,” said Shettigar.

Zecode will soon launch its own online direct-to-consumer (D2C) website as well. “In today’s market, a single channel cannot fully meet the needs of Gen Z consumers, so we need to operate in an omnichannel ecosystem,” said Poddar.

Siyaram’s was established in 1978 as a trading company, and within a few years, it ventured into manufacturing its own suiting fabrics. In the early 1990s, the company began investing in brand building through advertising campaigns. With minimal competition and limited advertising channels at the time, Siyaram’s capitalised on larger 60-second TV ads, airing during popular family shows like Mahabharat.

Today, Siyaram’s offers a range of products under various brands, including J.Hampstead, Oxemberg, Mozzo, Inspiro, and Tessio. 80% percent of its revenue is generated from fabric sales, 15% from garments, and the remaining 5% from yarn and other sales that add to the total turnover.