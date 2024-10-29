Amazon ties up with HPCL for low carbon fuels

Amazon India also said that both companies will engage with government bodies and industry think tanks to support policies that promote the scaling of LFCs in the country

New Delhi: Amazon India on Monday said it has signed an initial pact with state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd for pushing the development and adoption of Low Carbon Fuels (LCFs) for long-haul transportation in India.

Under the collaboration, HPCL and Amazon will conduct a pilot to test fuels in the latter’s long-haul transport vehicles and explore the possibilities of fuelling hubs and mobile refuelling stations for easy access to LCFs, Amazon India said.

This alliance marks a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector and also aligns with Amazon’s global commitment to achieving net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040, contributing to India’s national goal of net-zero carbon by 2070, Amazon India said.

“Biofuels are key to India’s energy transition and are set to contribute to jobs and economic growth. Amazon’s collaboration with HPCL is a step toward empowering this transformational shift.

“In line with The Climate Pledge’s global goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, accelerating fuel alternatives in our transportation network reinforces our commitment to India’s energy ambitions and is helping our mission to reduce emissions,” said Abhinav Singh, vice president for operations at Amazon India.

It also said that under the partnership agricultural and industrial waste will be used for fuel production in the cities of Visakhapatnam and Bahadurgarh, adding that the initiative will help develop fuelling hubs and mobile refuelling stations across all states in the country.

Moreover, the companies will promote low-carbon fuels through policy advocacy and research, it stated.

“We are committed to developing and scaling sustainable fuel solutions that benefit our country, the industry, and the environment. This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward decarbonising long-haul transportation and aligns with our vision of supporting India’s long-term low-carbon development strategy,” HPCL said.