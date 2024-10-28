VasyERP launches V-checkout, a counterless self-checkout solution 

With this, VasyERP aims to revolutionize festive shopping in India

New Delhi: Gujarat-based cloud-based ERP platform VasyERP has introduced V-Checkout, a self-checkout system that promises to ease the shopping experience during India’s bustling festive season, a release by the company said on Monday.

As Diwali approaches, V-Checkout aims to relieve pressure on retail staff and streamline the customer experience by making checkout processes five times faster than traditional counter-based billing, the release added.

“Festive seasons bring both opportunities and challenges for Indian retailers. With V-Checkout, we are aiming to improve the shopping experience by making it queue-free and reducing billing pressures,” said Dharmendra Ahuja, CEO of VasyERP

With V-Checkout, customers visiting stores can simply scan product barcodes using their mobile devices, adding items to a virtual shopping cart. Once their shopping is complete, they can pay directly from their phones via a unified payments interface (UPI) or linked cards, bypassing the billing counter entirely. For those who still prefer counter payments, V-Checkout offers a quick-scanning feature, reducing the time spent at billing counters.

Beyond enhancing checkout speed, V-Checkout provides retailers with real-time inventory updates and analytics, allowing them to manage stock more efficiently.