TechnoSport launches its largest store in Tiruppur

Bengaluru: Tiruppur-based sportswear brand Technosport has launched its largest flagship store across the country in Tiruppur, the company said in a press release on Monday. Spread across 1500 sq. ft. of retail space, the new outlet offers the entire range of TechnoSport’s performance and athleisure wear.

“Tiruppur is special for us because it is home to our factory. We are excited to open our largest store here,” said Sumit Santhalia, co-founder of TechnoSport. “This new location will help us improve the shopping experience for our customers.”

The retailer opened its first physical store in Coimbatore in August 2024. Technosport is currently gearing up to expand its presence in South India with 15-16 new stores during the current financial year (FY), across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

New stores are planned in different formats including flagship locations, high-street and mall stores, and shop-in-shop outlets.

The company also plans to foray into West and North India in FY26.

Founded in 2015, Technosport provides a variety of products, including t-shirts, track pants, jackets, vests, sweatshirts, and innerwear, typically priced between Rs 200 and Rs 700. The brand is present in over 15 states through general trade and maintains more than 5,000 retailer touchpoints.

