Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Siyaram’s launches new brand Devo, opens 1st flagship store in Lajpat Nagar

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
82
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The Lajpat Nagar flagship store marks the start of Devo’s retail journey, with plans to expand across India.

New Delhi: Siyaram’s, a fashion and apparel brand has launched Devo, a men’s occasion wear brand and opened its first flagship store in Lajpat Nagar, a release by the company said on Monday.

“With Devo, we’re not just introducing another fashion label. We’re expanding Siyaram’s legacy into an entirely new realm, blending decades of expertise in creating India’s finest fabrics into garments that truly capture the essence of the modern Indian man,” said Ramesh Poddar, chairman, of Siyaram’s.

The brand’s creations showcase Indian heritage through elegant designs that cater to a modern aesthetic, positioning Devo as a bridge between tradition and haute couture.

The Lajpat Nagar flagship store marks the start of Devo’s retail journey, with plans to expand across India, giving customers nationwide access to its collection.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. stands as the leading producer of blended high-fashion suiting, shirting, and apparel, with over 30 years of industry expertise. Annually, the company produces more than 60 million meters of fabric, supported by an extensive network of 60,000 retailers and 450 dealers across India, along with a dedicated sales team of over 400 employees. Siyaram’s commitment to delivering value to its customers is reflected in its wide range of state-of-the-art, eco-friendly machinery located in plants at Tarapur, Daman, and Mumbai.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Tanishq gold and silver coins now available on Bigbasket

Customers can now order Tanishq’s Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin, 22 Karat Gold Coin, and 22 Karat Gold Coin with Lakshmi...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.