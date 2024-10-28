Siyaram’s launches new brand Devo, opens 1st flagship store in Lajpat Nagar

The Lajpat Nagar flagship store marks the start of Devo’s retail journey, with plans to expand across India.

New Delhi: Siyaram’s, a fashion and apparel brand has launched Devo, a men’s occasion wear brand and opened its first flagship store in Lajpat Nagar, a release by the company said on Monday.

“With Devo, we’re not just introducing another fashion label. We’re expanding Siyaram’s legacy into an entirely new realm, blending decades of expertise in creating India’s finest fabrics into garments that truly capture the essence of the modern Indian man,” said Ramesh Poddar, chairman, of Siyaram’s.

The brand’s creations showcase Indian heritage through elegant designs that cater to a modern aesthetic, positioning Devo as a bridge between tradition and haute couture.

