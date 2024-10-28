Bvlgari launches its first digital boutique in India in partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury

The strategic collaboration marks Bvlgari’s debut in India’s e-commerce space

Bengaluru: Italian luxury fashion house Bvlgari has launched its first-ever digital boutique in India in an exclusive partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury, according to a company press release on Monday. The strategic collaboration marks Bvlgari’s debut in India’s e-commerce space.

“We are thrilled to mark a new chapter for Bvlgari in India through our partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s leading luxury lifestyle platform,” said Jean-Christophe Babin, chief executive officer, Bvlgari. “Together, we want to offer our customers an online shopping experience through the same attention and warm welcome that can be found in our boutiques.”

The boutique will showcase Bvlgari’s collections of jewellery, handbags, and watches, featuring India-inspired designs like the B.zero1 Kada Bracelet and Bvlgari Mangalsutra, as well as the Serpenti Viper bracelets and B.zero1 rings. The range of timepieces includes the Serpenti series, the Octo Finissimo collection, and the Octo Roma.

“We are honoured to welcome Bvlgari to Tata CLiQ Luxury,” said Gopal Asthana, chief executive officer, Tata CLiQ. “Known for their unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite designs we are proud to be their e-commerce partner in the country. The jewellery, watch, and accessories categories on the platform are of key focus and with this launch, we are elevating our portfolio further.”

Founded in 2016, Tata CLiQ Luxury offers premium and luxury brands across a range of categories, including accessories, apparel, beauty & fragrances, fashion, gourmet, handbags, home, footwear, stationery, and watches.