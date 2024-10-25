M5 E-City Mall set to open in Bengaluru

Spanning an area 6.8 lakh sq. ft. of retail space, the mall is situated at Electronic City Phase II, South Bengaluru

Bengaluru: M5 E-City Mall, a shopping center developed by Mahendra Homes is set to launch in Bengaluru on 25 October. Spanning an area of 6.8 lakh sq. ft. of retail space, the mall is located at Electronic City Phase II, South Bengaluru.

It is the first integrated mall in Electronic City, located on the corridor of Silk board to Hosur with 5 levels of branded retail.

The mall will house Lulu Hypermarket along with a variety of fashion and lifestyle brands such as Lifestyle, Max, Home Centre, Aldo, Mia by Tanishq, Giva, Nykaa, Gap, Snitch, Rare Rabbit, Mokobara, Raymond, R&B Fashions, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Toni & Guy, Metro, Bata, Crocs, Jockey, Monte Carlo, Titan Eye Plus, Beauty & Beyond and HiDesign.

In addition, a family entertainment center Funcity and an eight-screen PVR Inox Cinemas will also be part of the mall’s offerings.

Bengaluru-based Mahendra Homes Pvt. Ltd. was established in 2011 as an infrastructure company. The company is also constructing a retail space named North Star at Ananthanagar, Electronic City, Bengaluru. With a built-up area of 40300 sq. ft., the 4-storey building has been leased to the hypermarket chain Vishal Mart.

Bengaluru is a prominent hub of real estate development and mall culture, featuring around 25 shopping centers such as Phoenix Mall of Asia, Global Lulu Mall, Phoenix Marketcity, Orion Mall, UB City, The Forum Koramangala Mall, Mantri Square, and Royal Meenakshi Mall.

