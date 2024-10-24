Snow World Entertainment appoints Avanish Agarwal as brand head – Game Palacio pan India

Agarwal’s new role involves fostering the growth and expansion of Snow World Entertainment’s gaming business

Bengaluru: Indian entertainment and hospitality company Snow World Entertainment has appointed Avanish Agarwal as its brand head – Game Palacio pan India, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

His new role involves fostering the growth and expansion of Snow World Entertainment’s gaming business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Agarwal to Snow World Entertainment,” said Paramjit Singh Gupta, chief operating officer of Snow World Entertainment. “His passion for games, experiential events and marketing makes him the perfect fit for our vision of creating unforgettable gaming experiences.”

Prior to joining Snow World Entertainment, Agarwal held leadership positions at Zoreko, Nisa Experience, Eazydiner, and Dineout.

“I am thrilled to be joining Snow World Entertainment and to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of these iconic brands,” said Agarwal. “My primary objectives will be to establish a solid brand position in the market, spur expansion, and develop innovative marketing strategies to support the gaming sector and encourage growth.”

Snow World Entertainment, founded in 2011 by Prasuk Jain, operates entertainment venues such as Snow World, Game Palacio, and the restaurant chain Amazonia.