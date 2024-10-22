Zomato not venturing into any new space, company clarifies on ‘Continue’

Goyal in a social media post said the ‘Continue’ health and wellness initiative was his “personal” venture

New Delhi: Food delivery platform Zomato is not venturing into any new space and will continue to focus on its four existing businesses, the firm clarified on Monday amid reports of Founder Deepinder Goyal registering a new health and wellness firm ‘Continue’.

“Zomato isn’t venturing into any new space, and will continue to focus on its four businesses (Food Delivery, Blinkit, Hyperpure and District),” a Zomato spokesperson said on ‘Continue’.

In a social media post on X, Goyal said: “Been getting a lot of curious messages since the morning, so here’s an update on Continue. It is as of now, my personal health and wellness team, entirely funded by me, which tracks and researches how to keep me running at my peak performance”.

He shared that spending time with the Continue team is like going to the gym for him.

“Or you can also say that it helps me avoid visits to doctors. We are developing new things, we have some new insights, and it will be super cool if one day, we are able to gather enough evidence behind what we have found, to share with the world,” Goyal informed.

The Zomato CEO and founder signed off saying, “More updates when I have them”.