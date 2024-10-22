Sunil Yadav joins Bhumika Group as President- Leasing & Business Development

With over 20 years of exemplary experience in the leasing sector, Yadav joins the company to drive its leasing initiatives across retail, office spaces, and the hospitality sector.

New Delhi: Real estate developer Bhumika Group, which operates Urban Square Mall in Udaipur announced the appointment of Sunil Yadav as the President of Leasing and Business Development, in a press release on Tuesday. With over 20 years of exemplary experience in the leasing sector, Yadav joins the company to drive its leasing initiatives across retail, office spaces, and the hospitality sector.

His expertise in developing innovative leasing strategies and executing high-impact projects positions him as a key player in strengthening Bhumika Group’s leadership in the market. Yadav has an impressive track record, including his association with prominent International Property Consultants, such as Knight Frank, and organizations like the Ashok Malhotra Group and Omaxe Ltd.

“We are excited to welcome Sunil Yadav to our team. His vision and expertise in the leasing domain will boost our growth trajectory. With his extensive experience and strategic insights, we are confident that he will significantly contribute to the continued success of our company,” said Uddhav Poddar, CMD, of Bhumika Group.

“Sunil’s innovative approach and industry knowledge align perfectly with our vision for the future, and we are confident that his contributions will lead to new milestones for the group,” added Siddharth Katyal, CEO, of Bhumika Group.

Sprawling over 1.8 million sq. ft., Urban Square Mall is a mixed-use project with a five-star hotel, service apartments, and office space.

Bhumika Group is a real estate developer in Rajasthan with a strong commercial real estate sector base. The Group also plans to expand in cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer & Delhi NCR and other Tier 2 cities.