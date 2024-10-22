Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens fifth location in the US

Located in Los Angeles, the showroom boasts over 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries and features around 25 exclusive brands

Bengaluru: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s sixth-largest jewellery retailer, has launched its fifth showroom in the US, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Located in Los Angeles, North America the new flagship store is the brand’s largest outlet in the US.

Spanning 6,500 sq. ft., the showroom boasts over 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries and features around 25 exclusive brands. Customers can also personalise their jewellery selections.

To celebrate the opening, all customers will receive guaranteed gold coins with the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery, an offer valid until 3 November.

“This location is particularly significant for us, as North America plays a vital role in our growth strategy,” said MP Ahammed, chairman, of Malabar Group. “We are excited to announce our plans to open 20 new showrooms globally this October, and we are grateful for the support that has helped us pursue our goal of becoming the world’s leading jeweller.”

The sixth showroom of the brand in the US will soon open in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company has ambitious plans for expansion, targeting cities such as San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Tampa, Virginia, Detroit, Houston, Charlotte, Phoenix, New York, and San Diego. In Canada, the brand will extend its presence into British Columbia and Alberta.

Of the 20 new showrooms set to launch in October, seven are already operational, with 13 more to follow in US, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and India.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group. Currently, it operates more than 360 showrooms across 13 countries.