Snapdeal records 1.8-fold growth in order volumes during festive season sale 2024

Women’s fashion items such as kurtis, dupattas, lehengas, tops, and tunics experienced the highest demand, with a 2.5-fold increase in orders, compared to last year

Bengaluru: Value-lifestyle platform Snapdeal has witnessed 1.8-fold growth in order volumes during its festive season sale that ended on 15 October 2024, compared to last year’s festive season sales period, according to a company press release on Monday.

Women’s fashion products like kurtis, dupattas, lehengas, tops, and tunics saw 2.5 times jump in orders. Kid’s fashion including products like suit sets, frocks, dresses and other ethnic wear witnessed two-fold growth. Similarly, men’s fashion items including ethnic footwear, short and long kurtas, and kurta pajama sets noted a 1.9-fold growth in orders during this period.

The home decor category saw a 1.6-times growth in orders, with top-selling items including furniture, home accessories, bedsheets, mattresses, and pillow covers.

The sale offered discounted products across various categories, including pooja essentials starting at Rs 99, sweets from Rs 129, festive apparel like kurta sets starting at Rs 269, Banarasi sarees priced below Rs 499, and necklaces under Rs 299.

Snapdeal’s festive sale is followed by its ‘Har Din Tyohaar’ sale which started from 8 October and will continue till 7 November 2024.

Snapdeal is an e-commerce company catering to the value price segment offering merchandise in categories like home, fashion, beauty and personal care. More than 90% of the products on the platform are priced under Rs. 1,000 and more than 86% of the orders are from outside metro cities.