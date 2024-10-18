Malabar Group announces Rs 42 cr investment for its FEC brand Playaza

Playaza plans to enter other south indian cities mainly Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad with a projected investment of Rs 60 crores for the next financial year

New Delhi: Retail Conglomerate Malabar Group’s family entertainment division Playaza said it will be investing Rs 42 crore for expansion of the FEC in the current financial year (FY) 2024-25, a release by the company said on Friday.

The new outlets of Playaza will be launched in December 2024 at Centre Square Mall, Kochi and Hilite Mall Thrissur in March 2025.