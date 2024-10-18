Malabar Group announces Rs 42 cr investment for its FEC brand Playaza

Playaza plans to enter other south indian cities mainly Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad with a projected investment of Rs 60 crores for the next financial year
New Delhi: Retail Conglomerate Malabar Group’s family entertainment division Playaza said it will be investing Rs 42 crore for expansion of the FEC in the current financial year (FY) 2024-25, a release by the company said on Friday.
“With the addition of these two outlets Playaza will have a geographical presence in all major cities of Kerala,” said Niyas Ahmed, director and chief executive officer (CEO), of Playaza Entertainments.
The new centres boast an area of 20,000 sq. ft. to 25,000 sq. ft. which comes with amusement rides, video games, kiddy rides, soft play areas, bowling alleys and virtual reality games. The centres will also have exclusive areas designated for birthday parties and other events.
In the next financial year, Playaza plans to enter other south indian cities mainly Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad with a projected investment of Rs 60 crores.
Malabar Group operates in retail, manufacturing and wholesale of jewellery, retail and distribution of luxury branded watches, electronics & home solutions, entertainment, real estate development and hospitality services.
The company has an annual turnover of Rs 52,000 crores.