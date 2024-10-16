Heads Up For Tails airport outlet offers unique, inviting experience for travellers

Heads Up for Tails opened its first airport store recently and is planning to open several more. Here’s why the brand is so bullish about transit retail

New Delhi: Gurugram-based pet care brand Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) has made a signik cant leap into transit retail by launching its 100th store at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

The milestone comes as HUFT records impressive financial performance, achieving a revenue of Rs 56 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year (FY), with `24 crore generated from its pet food segment alone.

Including its treat and edible portfolio, the total revenue for Q1 stands at Rs 33.5 crore. Expanding nearly 2.5 times faster than the market in the last financial year, HUFT continues to lead the pet care industry’s growth in India.

Why Transit Retail?

Rashi Narang, Founder and Creative Director, Heads Up For Tails understands that unlike traditional stores, transit retail offers a unique and dynamic experience. Hence, the airport outlet focusses on creating an inviting atmosphere where travelers can easily find what they need, whether it is a toy, accessories, treats and more.

“Airports and metro stations offer more than just a means of getting from one place to another—they are bustling hubs filled with people looking for thoughtful ways to enhance their journeys. Recognising this, HUFT entered the transit retail space with a clear goal: To make it easy for travellers to pick up high-quality pet products, even while on the move,” explains Narang.

Challenges

Securing prime retail spaces at airports is an immense challenge for any brand, given the high competition and demand for these coveted locations. For HUFT, the journey into transit retail was not without its hurdles. Gaining a foothold in these prime areas required navigating intense competition, limited availability, and the high costs associated with airport retail.

“These spaces are exceedingly looked after for, and competition can be furious. It requires determination and a clear vision to stand out. Another challenge is adjusting to the one of a kind operational requests of travel situations. The foot activity is erratic. We have to be agile in our stock administration to guarantee we continuously have the right items accessible,” said Narang.

“Proper planning is essential to make sure that all aspects are handled. It is crucial to adhere to safety guidelines and conduct regular checks to ensure compliance with airport regulations,” she added.

Consumer Behaviour & Experience

In recent years, there has been a notable shift in travellers’ priorities, with convenience taking centre stage—people want quick, easy access to products that cater to their needs while on the go. The on-ground retail team in stores is well versed in the products and individual requirements of customers based on their pets,allowing them to personalise experiences and assist customers in finding the right products.

“The focus on experience has grown considerably. Travellers are now looking for engaging, well-designed retail spaces that offer them something beyond just a transaction, whether it is the opportunity to discover unique products or brands, or simply the joy of a well-curated shopping environment,” said Narang.

“Consumers seek quality products without the hassle of long waits or complicated purchases. This is where we step in, offering thoughtfully curated selections designed for pet parents on the go,” she explained.

HUFT is on a mission a to provide options that are both accessible and easy to travel with. It strives to create a warm and inviting in-store atmosphere, blending a positive shopping experience with convenience. HUFT airport store offers a range of products that are both budget-friendly and high-end, ensuring there is something for every customer.

Meeting Market Demand

Strategies used by the brand to counter market demand are:

Curated Product Range: HUFT offers a carefully curated selection that appeals to different customer needs across the entire lifecycle of their pet, and across price ranges. For tourists, unique locally-inspired products that make great gifts and souvenirs for their pets are highlighted.

Quick and Seamless Experience: Transit shoppers are on tight schedules; the stores are designed to be highly accessible and intuitive. Clear signage, well-organised shelves ensure that customers can quickly find what they need without hassle.

Engaging Displays and Promotions: To attract tourists, engaging displays are created showcasing exclusive or limited-edition products. Also, promotions that tie into local themes or seasonal trends are done.

Personalised Service: The staff is trained to understand the unique needs of various shoppers and offer personalised recommendations.

New Concepts

The rise of experiential retail is a significant trend which will only grow. “We are excited about the potential of pop-up stores. Additionally, sustainability is becoming increasingly important, and we are constantly innovating and finding ways to reduce waste and adopt methods that are more sustainable when curating any product range,” said Narang.

The Airport Advantage

The brand believes that transit retail has a distinct sales cycle inl uenced by the flow of travelers. “Although we may not experience the same foot traffic as busy malls, the sales generated in transit spaces can be substantial, driven by the urgency of travellers seeking quick, high-quality pet products. Peak seasons vary for our airport stores, we often see sales spikes during major holidays and vacation periods when travel increases,” explained Narang.

In contrast, the high street stores tend to have more consistent sales throughout the year, shaped by seasonal trends and promotions.

Expansion

HUFT is also present on Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Instamart. However, the brand’s goal is to strategically identify key transit locations where it can have a meaningful impact. This includes not only major airports, but also other busy areas.

“Recognising the signik cance of being in transit retail, we have established our inaugural store at the T3 terminal, IGI airport, marking our 100th store in the nation. Our goal is to open additional stores in various transit retail locations in the coming year,” concluded Narang.