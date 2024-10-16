Gargi by PNGS opens 6th exclusive outlet in Mumbai

The latest Gargi by PNGS store is located in Thane, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Fashion jewellery brand Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons (PNGS) has launched its sixth exclusive outlet across the country in Thane, Mumbai, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to open our latest store in Thane, a city known for its vibrant culture and deep-rooted traditions,” said Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi by PNGS. “This new location brings us closer to our regional customers, and we are excited to offer them a unique shopping experience with our curated collections.”

Apart from its six exclusive outlets in Mumbai, spanning locations such as Thane, Nashik, Vashi, Shivajinagar, Wakad, and Sadashiv Peth, the company also sells through its online platform and operates over 25 shop-in-shops with department store chain Shoppers Stop.

Gargi was launched in 2021 by 200-year old PNGS brand under the artificial jewellery segment. The retailer aims to become a Rs 100 crore company by the end of March 2025, the release added.