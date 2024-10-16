D2C brand Moxie Beauty aims channel expansion, to double monthly revenue biannually: Co-founders

The haircare brand is looking to broaden its sales channels by pursuing modern trade, salon partnerships, and shop-in-shop formats

Bengaluru: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) haircare brand Moxie Beauty is aiming to broaden its sales channels, particularly in the offline market, targeting modern trade, salon partnerships, and shop-in-shops, its co-founder Nikita Khanna said.

The Gurugram-based company, founded by Khanna (a former consultant at McKinsey & Company), and Anmol Ahlawat (a former general manager at Paytm) in November 2023, has quickly made its mark by offering hair care products specifically designed for Indian hair types.

After starting with its D2C website, the company expanded its presence by becoming available on Amazon India. In September, this year, the brand also went live on online fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa and quick-commerce platform BlinkIt, with plans to launch on Zepto later this month.

It also retails through a few salons in Mumbai and Broadway, the new concept store by Kishore Biyani’s nephew Vivek Biyani that just opened its first outlet in Delhi.

“We are looking to strategically partner with both standalone salons and some salon chains,” said Khanna. “Our category requires assisted selling, and if we can establish a partnership that allows customers to experience the product firsthand and receive hands-on guidance, it would add significant value to their hair care routine discovery. Currently, we are in discussions with various potential partners.”

Although the retailer has not disclosed its current revenue, it aims to consistently double its scale, targeting a doubling of its monthly revenue every six months.

Currently, the unisex brand offers eight products, including shampoos, conditioners, leave-in treatments, and styling solutions aimed at combating dryness and frizz, available in various sizes, including travel and sample sizes. Additionally, five more product launches are planned over the next four to five months.

Moxie’s primary target audience is a concern-driven demographic aged 24 to 40. Within less than a year, the brand has around one lakh consumer base.

In July this year, the brand raised $2.1 million in a funding round led by Fireside Ventures. Angel investors including Yoga Bar founder Suhasini Sampath and Mokobara founders Navin Parwal and Sangeet Agrawal also participated in the round. Khanna said it is utilising the new funds for product innovation and research, recruiting talent, and expanding its distribution channels.