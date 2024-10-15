Snack brand Troo Good raises $9 mn

The company sells over 3 million units daily of its popular millet chikkis and other millet snacks.

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based Troo Good, a millet-based snack brand has raised $9 million in a funding round led by Puro Wellness, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

Existing investors Oaks Asset Management and V Ocean Investments also participated. The company said this capital infusion will support the company’s efforts in expanding infrastructure, enhancing distribution capabilities, and driving product innovation.

This latest round brings Troo Good’s total funding to approximately Rs 130 crore. Troo Good last raised Rs 55 crore in a Series A round in November 2021. The company has remained profitable, showing revenue growth year-on-year.

“We are committed to making healthy, affordable snacks accessible to all and are excited about the opportunities ahead. The funds will help us enhance our manufacturing capabilities, reach more consumers, and innovate with new products that cater to our customer’s evolving tastes and needs,” said Raju Bhupati, founder, of Troo Good.

Troo Good has become known for its range of millet-based snacks, including chikkis, protein bars, and Nutri bars. The company sells over 3 Million units daily of its popular millet chikkis and other millet snacks. With this fresh capital, Troo Good is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for healthy, affordable, and sustainable snack options across India.

“We are deeply aligned with Troo Good’s vision of delivering healthy, affordable snacks to India’s mass market. This partnership is a natural fit for Puro Wellness as we expand our mission to build a comprehensive wellness foods platform. Beyond capital, we are bringing our extensive distribution network and strategic expertise to the table, ensuring that Troo Good becomes a household name across the nation,” said Ruchir Modi, Founder, of Puro Wellness.

Founded in 2018 by Raju Bhupati, the company aims to provide affordable nutrition to all, especially children, through a range of products, including its flagship Millet Chikki.

The company has been recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) for its pioneering work in affordable nutrition.