D2C brands see 64% surge in festive orders, outperforms marketplaces: GoKwik

Major marketplaces of the Indian e-commerce ecosystem ran their biggest festive sales starting from 25 September till Dussehra.

New Delhi: D2C brands have outpaced marketplaces during the recent sale period, recording a 64% growth in orders from last year, compared to the 26% growth seen on marketplaces, a release by New Delhi-based e-commerce enabler brand GoKwik said on Tuesday.

Major marketplaces of the Indian e-commerce ecosystem ran their biggest festive sales starting from 25 September all the way till Dussehra. Earlier, D2C brands used to witness a dip in ordeis time, but the wheel has shifted since last year.

Footwear, a commonly offline dominant category, emerged as a leader in driving growth and saw a massive 273% increase in orders, followed by fashion & beauty, which saw an 84% and 73% increase in orders respectively.

Jewellery too, which is predominantly preferred to be bought online saw a 38% increase in orders. This cements the growing shopper trust in D2C that even offline heavy items are now being bought online.

“D2C is here and thriving, the ecosystem is expanding and the market is deepening,” said GoKwik’s chief executive officer (CEO), Chirag Taneja. “Shoppers are more confident about placing their bets on D2C now more than ever. The personalisation, niche products, and seamless shopping experience brands have been providing to these shoppers is reaping results,” he added.

Electronics, however, experienced a 3% slowdown, likely impacted by the rise of QuickCommerce, the dominance of marketplaces with high-end discounts on mobile phones, TV etc, and a possible resurgence in offline shopping as offline retailers have also been matching online deals.

Average Order Value (AOV) for D2C brands also saw an 11% jump year on year, from Rs 1,368 to Rs 1,869. Jewellery, often a category viewed with scepticism in the early days of e-commerce, led this surge, with AOV increasing from Rs 1207 in 2023 to Rs 1809 this year.

Tier 1 contributed the most to this surge in orders, witnessing a 96% spike, an unusual trend during the festive season. Usually, these surge in orders during the festive season were led by Tier 3 cities. Tier 1 cities also saw the highest increase in AOV.

Geographically, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu continued to be the states with the highest surge in order volumes.

GoKwik houses over 10000 brands in its network including Lenskart, Neemans, Man Matters, Shoppers Stop, etc, ranging from fashion, beauty, health and nutrition, electronics and other key categories of the online shopping space.

Founded in 2020, GoKwik is an e-commerce enablement company focusing predominantly on unlocking growth for e-commerce brands by solving crucial challenges across the e-commerce funnel, helping e-commerce brands provide a seamless shopping experience to their customers.