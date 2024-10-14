Register Now
Zepto sells over one lakh dandiya sticks during Navratri

Representative Image | Credit : File
Sales for fasting-friendly chips, Kattu and Rajgira atta, grew significantly compared to last year’s Navratri sales, as stated by Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha

New Delhi: With Navratri festivities drawing to a close, quick commerce firm Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha took to LinkedIn to inform that the platform sold over 1 Lakh dandiya sticks during the season.

“What a day! Closing out Navratri 2024 with a grateful heart, seeing the beauty of India’s diversity through our users, sellers, brands, and every Zeptonian, who made it all happen. From essentials to festive picks, thank you for making us part of India’s celebrations across nine incredible days,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Through graphics, he shared that the Mumbai-headquartered firm sold 1,00,000 plus dandiya sticks during the season.

He further said sales for fasting-friendly chips, Kattu and Rajgira atta, grew significantly compared to last year’s Navratri sales.

Palicha also shared how Zepto‘s dark stores indulged in Navratri festivities across the country.

In Coimbatore, Kochi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, the stores celebrated Ayudha Puja, honouring tools and equipment. The Bhawanipore store in Kolkata embraced the lively essence of Durga Ashtami, while the Gota store in Ahmedabad kept the festive spirit alive with an energetic Garba event.

