Rajasthan emerges as promising region in consumer electronics category on Amazon

Basu informed that the online marketplace has almost 92 service partners along with 2 fulfilment centres and over 1,25,000 sellers in the state.
New Delhi: Rajasthan has emerged as one of the most promising regions for the consumer electronics category on Amazon. In, a company official said.
“Amazon. in has reported a response from consumers in Jaipur and Rajasthan across the Consumer Electronics category during the festive season. Notably, the smartphone segment has experienced robust double-digit growth, with new smartphone buyers growing by 60%, positioning Jaipur as one of the top-performing regions,” Ranjit Babu, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, said.
“As one of the biggest music markets, Jaipur has also witnessed a growth of 25% year-on-year for the consumer electronics segment. In addition, laptops and tablets surged by 25%, while large-screen TVs saw a remarkable growth of over 50%,” he said in a release here.
Basu said that Rajasthan customers have shown a preference for smartphones priced above Rs 20,000, while Jaipur has gravitated towards mid-range phones in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 range.
Ranjit Babu, Director, of Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, said, “We’re excited to celebrate the festive season with our customers in the pink city, one of the top-performing regions for the Consumer Electronics category”.
“Jaipur is an important market and plays a significant role in driving the platform’s growth,” he said.
In addition, the company’s B2B marketplace Amazon Business also recorded a 134% growth year-on-year in its corporate gifting store in the first ten days of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.
A 95% increase in total orders and a 107% rise in customers making a purchase was witnessed during the period, a company statement said.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale commenced on September 27, 2024, with Prime members getting a 24-hour early access window.
Kitchenware emerged as the most gifted category with mixer grinders and juicers emerging as the most gifted items showing 5.5x year-on-year growth, Amazon said.
Headphones and speakers were the most popular tech gifting items whereas chocolates, dry fruit, and tea-coffee hampers were in the snacks and sweets category.
“The remarkable growth of our corporate gifting store this festive season highlights the rapid adoption of e-procurement across India.
This surge reflects both the convenience of online gifting and the evolving needs of modern businesses,” Suchit Subhas, Director at Amazon Business, said.
Launched in 2017, Amazon Business is a business-friendly marketplace on Amazon. in established to meet the business-procurement needs of different institutions such as hospitals, clinics, manufacturers, universities, schools, NGOs, government bodies and offices.
It features over 8,500 GST-enabled products and corporate gifting options.