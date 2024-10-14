D-Mart’s Q2 net profit rises 5.8% to Rs 659.4 cr

Its revenue from operations rose 14.41 per cent to Rs 14,444.50 crore during the quarter under review

New Delhi: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a 5.78 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 659.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 623.35 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts.

Its revenue from operations rose 14.41 per cent to Rs 14,444.50 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 12,624.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts’ total expenses in the September quarter increased 14.94 per cent to Rs 13,574.83 crore.

The total income, which includes other income, surged 14.34 per cent to Rs 14,478.02 crore.

During the quarter, D-Mart opened six new stores, taking its total count to 377 as of September 30, 2024.

Avenue Supermarts CEO & Managing Director Neville Noronha said: “Overall H1 FY 2025 like-for-like revenue growth was 7.4 per cent for 2 years and older stores. The Q2 FY 2025 like-for-like revenue growth for the same cohort of stores was at 5.5 per cent”.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman.