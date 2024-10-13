Traditional sweets records 55% surge in pre-festive sales: Report

Western desserts make up only 25% of sales, with ice creams and chocolates representing the remaining 20%

Bengaluru: Traditional Indian sweets have experienced a 55% increase in pre-festive sales, while Western desserts account for just 25% of sales, with ice creams and chocolates comprising the remaining 20%, according to a survey conducted by sweet innovation brand Scandalous Foods.

The survey was conducted among a mix of over 1,000 consumers and 100 restaurants.

According to the survey, rasmalai, gulab jamun, and fusion desserts such as rasmalai tiramisu have emerged as top choices, especially in the hotel/restaurant/catering (HoReCa) segment.

The report attributes this growth to several factors, including the growing trend toward healthier, innovative dessert options and a pricing strategy that resonates with both consumers and businesses. Quick service restaurants (QSRs) and cloud kitchens, in particular, have driven the surge in orders, with festive gifting also contributing strongly to sales growth.

“There was never a doubt that Indian sweets are world-beaters when it comes to satisfying sweet cravings, especially during festive seasons,” said Sanket S, co-founder of Scandalous Foods.

Founded in August 2022, Scandalous Foods offers sweets with a 6-month shelf life, available in convenient single-serve sizes. Currently, operating as a business-to-business (B2B) company, it has aspirations for expansion into business to consumer (B2C) and B2B2C markets.

The food retailer expanded its distribution network from 400 to over 1,500 touchpoints in the last year alone.