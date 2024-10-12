Digital Icon : Priyaranjan Manay

Priyaranjan Manay is a seasoned marketer with more than 15 years of diverse experience across the fashion, FMCG, watches, and alco-beverage industries. His journey began humbly on the shop floor, where he started as a sales sta selling men’s shirts. Over time, he transitioned into customer service roles before securing his first office job as a MIS

Executive.

From there, Priyaranjan progressed through various functions, including category management and product management, before discovering his true passion in marketing. Today, he brings a wealth of expertise and a unique perspective to his marketing roles, driven by his rich background and hands-on experience across different facets of the industry