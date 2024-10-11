There is much more to achieve in terms of personalization and CX: Zahid Ansari, VP – Information & Retail Technology, Forever New
Must Read
Mannu Mathew
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.
Latest News
Good Glamm Group acquires Sirona Hygiene for Rs 450 crores
Earlier this year, founders Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj stepped down from their active roles, and they have now...