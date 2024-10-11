Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Consumer Durables & ITLatest News

Asus Republic of Gamers launches 300th store in India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
15
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The store was inaugurated by its global ambassador Alan Walker

New Delhi: Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG), in collaboration with global brand ambassador Alan Walker, has launched its 300th store in India, a release by the company said.

The opening took place at the Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, where Grammy-winning DJ and music producer Alan Walker inaugurated the store as part of the brand’s ongoing retail expansion strategy.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of ASUS ROG’s journey and to celebrate this incredible milestone of their 300th store opening in Bengaluru. It’s an honour to collaborate with such an innovative brand and to share my music with their passionate community,” said Alan Walker.

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is a sub-brand of Asus, dedicated to creating gaming hardware and software. ROG offers a comprehensive lineup of innovative products known for their performance and quality. These include motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals, and accessories.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Gifting brand FNP starts 30-minute instant delivery across 36 cities

This new 30-minute delivery service is available in key urban hubs including Delhi NCR New Delhi: FNP (Ferns N Petals)...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.