Asus Republic of Gamers launches 300th store in India

The store was inaugurated by its global ambassador Alan Walker

New Delhi: Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG), in collaboration with global brand ambassador Alan Walker, has launched its 300th store in India, a release by the company said.

The opening took place at the Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, where Grammy-winning DJ and music producer Alan Walker inaugurated the store as part of the brand’s ongoing retail expansion strategy.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of ASUS ROG’s journey and to celebrate this incredible milestone of their 300th store opening in Bengaluru. It’s an honour to collaborate with such an innovative brand and to share my music with their passionate community,” said Alan Walker.

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is a sub-brand of Asus, dedicated to creating gaming hardware and software. ROG offers a comprehensive lineup of innovative products known for their performance and quality. These include motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals, and accessories.