Nykaa opens two new Luxe stores in Delhi NCR

The new outlets are located at DLF CyberHub, Gurgaon, and DLF Mall of India, Noida

New Delhi: Beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa has unveiled two new Luxe stores in the Delhi NCR region, a release by the company said on Friday.

The new outlets are located at DLF CyberHub, Gurgaon, and DLF Mall of India, Noida.

The Nykaa Luxe store at DLF CyberHub spans 1,582 sq. ft., while the DLF Mall of India store covers 1,114 sq. ft. These stores will feature fragrances from world-renowned brands such as Lancôme, YSL, Tom Ford, Bvlgari, Versace, and Jo Malone.

Starting its journey in 2012, Nykaa has integrated online and offline experiences, expanding its presence across the country. The opening of the Gurgaon store marks Nykaa’s 162nd offline destination, while the Noida store is its 163rd.

Founded by Falguni Nayar, Nykaa offers a portfolio of beauty and fashion products through online platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Nykaa Superstore, as well as 174 offline stores nationwide.

Nykaa’s house of brands includes popular names like Kay Beauty, Nykaa Naturals, Nykaa Cosmetics, and Wanderlust in beauty, along with fashion brands like Nykd, Gajra Gang, Likha, RSVP, and Pipa Bella. The brand is celebrated for its authenticity and customer-centricity, making it the preferred partner for international brands entering the Indian market.