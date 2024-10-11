Heads Up For Tails opens its 100th store at IGI Airport, Delhi

Register Now
The store offers a collection of interactive toys, durable harnesses, and nourishing treats.

New Delhi: Petcare brand Heads Up For Tails has opened its 100th store at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal 3, the company said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome pet parents to the Heads Up For Tails experience at IGI Airport! This store reflects our commitment to making pet care accessible, convenient, and part of everyday life. We look forward to providing travellers with thoughtfully designed products that help pets live their best lives,” said Sanon Narang, founder, of Heads Up For Tails.

The store offers a collection of interactive toys, durable harnesses, and nourishing treats. In addition, the store features the brand's pet food lines, Sara's and Hearty, designed to cater to the specific dietary needs of pets.

Founded in 2008 by Rashi Sanon Narang, Heads Up For Tails offers functional, and innovative products for pets and their parents.

