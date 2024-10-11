Amazon slashes fee for sellers to help SMBs in festive season

This year, close to 62,000 sellers from Madhya Pradesh will list and showcase their products on Amazon, reaching their customers across 100%

New Delhi: Amazon on Thursday announced a 3-12% reduction in selling fees across categories like groceries, fashion and electronics to help sellers improve their earnings and offer better prices to customers amid the ongoing festive season.

“This will give a huge opportunity to the sellers of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in Madhya Pradesh and across the country to optimise their operations for the Diwali shopping rush and continue to drive business growth after the festivities,” Amazon India’s product management director Vikram Deshpande told reporters here.

“The upcoming festive season is a massive opportunity for (SMBs) in MP to boost their online business through e-commerce, with a potential increase in consumer spending,” he added.

This year, close to 62,000 sellers from Madhya Pradesh will list and showcase their products on Amazon, reaching their customers across 100% serviceable pin codes of India, the official noted.

The company has rolled out various initiatives and innovations for sellers.

Deshpande said the company was working for the promotion of SMBs and shed light on a product from Bhopal, which has made a mark in the lip care business.

Alanna is a specialised lip care brand from Bhopal, founded by Rashi Bael Mehra. Disappointed by the shortage of products to treat her lip pigmentation, Rashi decided to start her own business and launched Alanna, India’s first brand focused on specialised lip care, he said.

With Amazon’s support, Mehra was able to bring her business online and reach a wider audience, which has been both rewarding and transformative. This partnership has come in handy for ALANNA to grow its presence in India and globally, connecting with customers looking for quality lip care products, Deshpande added.