PVR-Inox partners with Khushi Advertising

The five-year contract between PVR-Inox and Khushi Advertising is aimed at managing cinema advertising sales in the South India market

Bengaluru: Indian film exhibitor PVR-Inox has joined forces with Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd (KAIPL) to boost the growth of the entertainment major’s cinema advertising in South India, according to a joint press release on Thursday.

The five-year contract is aimed at managing cinema advertising sales in the South India market, with Khushi Advertising appointed as the exclusive ad-sales affiliate for this region.

Cinema advertising experienced a 36% growth rate last year, and this trend is expected to continue, with the market’s ad expenditure projected to increase by 12% this year.

“Traditionally, advertising sales contributed 10-11% of our total revenue, but post-Covid, that contribution dipped to around 7-8% as we were on a recovery path,” said Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer – revenue and operations – PVR-Inox. “We strongly anticipate that this partnership, along with our ongoing leadership initiatives, will strengthen our ad-sales contribution and help us return to pre-Covid levels. We look forward to the success of this partnership.”

Khushi Advertising Ideas manages a network of over 9,000 screens across various multiplex and single chains, including PVR-Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, NY Cinemas, UFO and QCN.

“With highly anticipated releases such as Vettaiyan, Kanguva and Pushpa 2 scheduled for this year, 2024 is set to be the ‘year of South Movie dominance’, said Vishnu Telang, chief executive officer of Khushi Advertising Ideas. “To leverage this momentum, we are excited to announce our strategic partnership with PVR Inox, which will significantly expand our advertising footprint in South India.”

PVR-Inox currently operates 1,750 screens across 357 properties in 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka, with an aggregate seating capacity of over 357,000 seats