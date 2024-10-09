Toys”R”Us opens fifth store in India

Located at Mall of Dehradun, the new Toys”R”Us outlet is spread across 6,000 sq. ft. retail space

Bengaluru: Retail tech company Ace Turtle has launched its fifth store of American toy, clothing and baby product retailer Toys“R”Us in Uttarakhand, according to a company press release on Tuesday. Located at Mall of Dehradun, the new outlet is spread across 6,000 sq. ft. retail space.

The store offers a collection of international brands such as Lego, Hasbro, Mattel, alongside Indian brands like Playshifu, Funskool and Winmagic.

“We are excited to introduce Toys“R”Us to Dehradun with the opening of our new store at Mall of Dehradun,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle. “With the rapidly growing customer base, we see immense potential in organized toy retail here. Our expansion of Toys“R”Us® will also support the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative by boosting toy manufacturing within the country.”

Toys“R”Us made its foray into the Indian market in 2017 through Tablez India, a division of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group International, for an exclusive master franchise agreement. It launched the global toy brand in India in October 2017 with plans to open 200-plus stores, but only managed to open 14 stores which wound up within three years of operations.

In June 2021, Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle entered into a joint venture with the Flipkart Group’s Wholesale Entity in India to acquire the license of Toys“R”Us and Babies”R”Us in India through a strategic arrangement with WHP Global. Now it operates five stores in India across Dehradun (1), Hyderabad (1), Mumbai (1), and Bengaluru (2).

Ace Turtle plans to expand the presence of Toys“R”Us in India, with an intent to open up to 50 stores within a span of three years, said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle told IndiaRetailing in a previous interaction.

Founded in 2013, Ace Turtle is also the exclusive licensee of global retail brands such as Lee, Wrangler and Dockers for India and other South Asian markets.