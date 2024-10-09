Myntra records 390 mn customer visits during Big Fashion Festival 2024

During the sale, Myntra recorded over 1.5 million new customers, with over 80% coming from non-metros

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra’s festive sale event, Big Fashion Festival (BFF) has recorded a total of 390 million customer visits, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

The BFF event kicked off on 26 September, with audio and wearables brand BoAt as the title sponsor. Myntra Insiders, members of Myntra’s loyalty program, were given early access starting on 25 September.

During the sale, the platform registered over 1.5 million new customers, with over 80% coming from non-metros. In addition, Myntra’s dedicated Gen-Z fashion store FWD, witnessed around 2.5 fold growth over business as usual (BAU) in new customers joining the platform.

Since the onset of the festive season in the country, starting with Rakhi, the platform saw its monthly active user count touch 70 million.

Ahead of the festive season, the company has spruced up its offerings to 9,700 brands, an additional 3,700 over the previous edition. For BFF, Myntra registered a 100% growth in orders per minute at peak.

Categories like beauty and personal care, watches and wearables and home furnishings clocked 1.5 times growth in demand over the last BFF. Over 100 direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, part of Myntra Rising Stars, experienced more than 100% year-over-year (YoY) growth during this year’s BFF.

FWD witnessed double the demand over BAU, led by men’s Gen Z fashion which registered around 3.4 times growth over BAU.

The sale also witnessed nine-fold growth in credit card payments over BAU while the Myntra-Kotak co-branded credit card recorded eight-times growth in transactions on the opening day, over last year.

Additionally, Myntra also introduced other payment options like Bajaj Finserv No-Cost EMI and Simpl Pay-in-3 parts and observed a 4.5 times growth for the EMI instrument compared to BAU.

“This BFF, shoppers from all over the country thronged the Myntra platform to leverage the value-driven offers for buying millions of products across fashion, beauty and lifestyle,” said Neha Wali, senior director – revenue and growth at Myntra. “The three-fold value constructs were a major pull for customers which made shopping even more rewarding.”

By the end of the closing day of BFF, Myntra’s last-mile delivery fleet, which includes kirana partners, already delivered 75% of the orders covering over 98% of serviceable pin codes in the country.

Bengaluru-based Myntra, that is owned by Flipkart Group, offers a range of fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands such as H&M, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil.

The company currently services over 19,000 pin codes across India.