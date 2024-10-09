Mamaearth partners with Meesho, plans expansion in tier 3 and beyond

With this partnership, Mamaearth seeks to leverage Meesho’s network to generate an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 100 crore in the next 12 months.

New Delhi: Gurugram-based beauty and wellness brand Mamaearth has announced a partnership with e-commerce platform Meesho to expand its presence in tier 3 and smaller markets across India, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

With this partnership, Mamaearth seeks to leverage Meesho’s network to generate an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 100 crore in the next 12 months.

During Meesho’s recent sales period, Mamaearth experienced a fivefold growth in sales, highlighting the brand’s strong appeal in regional areas.

Through Meesho, Mamaearth has been able to extend its reach to regions like Belgaum (Karnataka), Kashipur (Uttarakhand), Bokaro (Jharkhand), Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu), and Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh), making its products accessible even in remote areas. The collaboration allows Mamaearth to connect with a broader and more diverse customer base, further solidifying its market position in India’s emerging e-commerce landscape.

“We have been witnessing a greater demand for quality and toxin-free beauty and personal care products from tier 3 and smaller markets, and this partnership with Meesho is helping us bridge this gap further,” said Varun Alagh, co-founder, of Honasa Consumer Limited. “It will now significantly contribute as we work towards our goal of achieving ARR of Rs 100 crore on Meesho by enhancing accessibility and consumer trust in newer regions.”

During Meesho’s mega-blockbuster sale, Mamaearth also saw an impressive 226% increase in orders, driven by the popularity of its key products, such as the Mamaearth Rice Face Wash, Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Cream, and Mamaearth Onion Shampoo. These results reflect the strong demand for the brand’s natural, safe, and effective personal care solutions.

“Since welcoming Mamaearth to our platform, we’ve seen incredible resonance with our shoppers and a remarkable surge in orders. We are thrilled about the opportunities Meesho Mall presents for both our consumers and brand partners, as we continue to make e-commerce accessible and affordable for millions in the country,” said Vidit Aatrey, chief executive officer (CEO), Meesho.

In addition to its online expansion through Meesho, Mamaearth is strengthening its offline distribution network. The brand recently partnered with the canteen stores department (CSD) under the Ministry of Defence, extending its presence across India. It has also joined forces with Reliance Retail and Apollo Pharmacy, ensuring its products are widely available through diverse retail channels.

Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth has built a portfolio of over 200 products and served more than 5 million customers across 500 Indian cities, covering over 18,000 pin codes.