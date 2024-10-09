Malda set to get its first mall in December 2024

Located on NH 12, the 2.2 lakh sq. ft. mall is set to open in December 2024 and will act as a regional shopping centre

New Delhi: PRM Begraj Group, a northeast-based real estate developer since 1990 plans to open a new mall in the Malda district of West Bengal. Located on NH 12, the 2.2 lakh sq. ft. mall is set to open in December 2024. It will act as a regional shopping centre, catering to the Malda district and nearby areas such as Raiganj, Balurghat, and towns from Jharkhand and Bihar.

The company has recently concluded leasing all Anchor Stores for its upcoming PRM Centre Point Mall in Malda.

Anchor tenants such as Smart Bazaar, Zudio, Yousta, Baazar Kolkata, and SVF Cinemas are already on board. The mall will also feature a wide range of well-known brands like Nykaa, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Levi’s, Puma, Metro, W, Aurelia, Market 99, WOW Eats, and Pizza Hut, making it a key destination for fashion-forward shoppers.

Additionally, discussions are underway with several other brands, which will further enhance customer choices in the mall.

In addition to its retail offerings, PRM Centre Point Mall will include a 3-screen Cinema, a spacious Food Court, and a large family Entertainment Zone, providing a complete entertainment package for visitors. This dynamic mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment is designed to meet the needs of the growing consumer base in the region.

“PRM Centre Point Mall’s unique positioning as a regional hub is expected to draw footfalls from across districts and neighbouring states, creating a significant opportunity for retailers to tap into an expanding market. The mall’s brands, convenient location, and entertainment options are poised to elevate the shopping experience in Malda and surrounding areas,” said Umang Mittal, Executive Director of PRM Begraj Group.

PRM Begraj Group is also coming up with a Shopping Mall cum Hotel in Agartala, Tripura.