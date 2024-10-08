Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery opens 9th exclusive showroom in Delhi, NCR

This marks Kisna’s 44th exclusive showroom nationwide

New Delhi: Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery opens its 9th showroom in Delhi, NCR located at Vegas Mall, Dwarka, a release by the company said.

This marks Kisna’s 44th exclusive showroom nationwide. To celebrate the opening, Kisna is offering up to 100% off on diamond jewellery-making charges, the release added.

“We are excited to open our Dwarka showroom, especially with the festive season approaching. We aim to create a shopping environment that resonates with the local culture and enhances the festive spirit,” said Ghanshyam Dholakia, founder, of Hari Krishna Group.

In line with Kisna’s commitment to giving back to the community, Kisna organized a tree plantation drive as part of the launch event. Additionally, Kisna also hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged.