Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsPeople

Paytm elevates Deependra Singh Rathore as CTO

PTI
By PTI
19
0
Representative Image | Credit: File
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Rathore has been with Paytm and its associate company, Paytm Payments Bank Limited since January 2016

New Delhi: Paytm owner One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) has elevated Deependra Singh Rathore as its Chief Technology Officer, a filing said on Friday.

The company in the exchange filing said that incumbent CTO Manmeet Singh Dhody has been transitioned to a new role as AI fellow of the Company.

“Deependra Singh Rathore has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer – Payments, Senior Management Personnel of the Company (Paytm)- Payments, Senior Management Personnel of the Company,” the filing said.

Rathore has been with Paytm and its associate company, Paytm Payments Bank Limited since January 2016.

He is currently the Senior Vice President of technology and drives AI-led strategic initiatives and oversees the design and implementation of payment products and services., it said.

Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Meesho records 145 crore customer visits during Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024

Meesho witnessed an increase in demand this year, with total orders rising over 40% compared to last yearBengaluru: SoftBank-backed...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.