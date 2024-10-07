Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Finance & FundingLatest NewsShopping Centres

M3M Group cuts debt by 65% in one year to Rs 1,302 cr on better sales

PTI
By PTI
30
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Gurugram-based M3M Group said in a statement on Friday that it has repaid around Rs 2,400 crore of debt from April 1, 2023 till August 31, 2024

New Delhi: Realty firm M3M Group has reduced its debt by 65% since April last year to Rs 1,302 crore at the end of August 2024.

The group’s debt stood at Rs 3,726 crore as of March 31, 2023.

Gurugram-based M3M Group said in a statement on Friday that it has repaid around Rs 2,400 crore of debt from April 1, 2023 till August 31, 2024.

The group said it has cleared a substantial portion of its accumulated debt by repaying to lenders, including Pragati Asia Group (PAG), ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T Finance, Punjab National Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, STCI Finance, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

A spokesperson of M3M Group said the company has been focusing on reducing its debt burden and maintaining a healthy financial profile.

The company said it has been able to reduce debt because of better internal cash flow, driven by successful project deliveries, efficient cost management, and robust sales momentum.

It achieved sales of Rs 3,911 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal, up 37% from Rs 2,854 crore in the year-ago period.

M3M India has 56 projects spread across retail, residential, offices, service apartments, etc.

Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Meesho records 145 crore customer visits during Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024

Meesho witnessed an increase in demand this year, with total orders rising over 40% compared to last yearBengaluru: SoftBank-backed...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.