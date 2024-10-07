Amazon India registers 25% YoY growth in home, kitchen and outdoors business in Assam

The company also affirmed its commitment to continue expanding its association with local producers and provide them the market linkages

Guwahati: E-commerce giant Amazon India on Friday said it has registered double-digit growth of 25 per cent YoY across the home, kitchen and outdoors business in Assam, especially its largest city Guwahati.

“As the festive season kicks off, we remain committed to offering our valued customers a wide selection of products, unparalleled convenience and exciting deals. In Guwahati we have seen a remarkable growth of 25 per cent YoY in our home, kitchen and outdoors business,” KN Srikanth, director, home, kitchen and outdoors, Amazon India, said.

The demand for home décor products has risen by 30 per cent YoY in Guwahati and 35 per cent YoY in Assam.

Large furniture saw a surge in demand by 50 per cent YoY. Additionally, a notable 30 per cent YoY increase in kitchen essentials, driven by rising demand for products such as pressure cookers, gas stoves and cooking pans, emphasised the focus on convenient kitchen solutions, Srikanth added.

Underlining the importance of this northeastern state for the online platform, he said Amazon India will continue to work with local stores and MSMEs across the state and country, bringing new tools, technologies, innovations and initiatives to boost entrepreneurial spirit.

“We remain dedicated to supporting our brand partners and sellers while spreading joy to our customers in Assam and across the country,” Srikanth said.

The online marketplace has over 41 service partners across 28 cities and one delivery station in the North East, and more than 10,000 sellers in Assam.

It has two fulfillment centers, including one recently opened in Guwahati, and one sortation center in the North East along with hundreds of Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations.